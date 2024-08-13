Wolves in talks for French defender

The 18-year-old currently plays for French top flight club Nantes and has caught the eye of Wolves, who are believed to have had a bid of around £3.4million (€4million) turned down.

Now, the Express & Star understands Wolves have bid around £4.26million (€5million) and are waiting on a decision from Nantes.

Meupiyou, who has represented his country at under-16, under-17 and under-18 level, has been courted by a number of clubs and has the option to hold out for a top European side.

But Wolves are moving to sign the defender and hope their pathway for developing talent will help convince him to join. Meupiyou is expected to join the first team if the deal goes through.