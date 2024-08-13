Gary O'Neil gives verdict on Wolves loan move

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Spaniard has joined the Dutch side on a season-long loan for more game time after a frustrating year.

There is no option for Feyenoord to buy Bueno permanently and O’Neil says his future is with Wolves.

“I think it will be good for him,” O’Neil said when asked about Bueno’s loan move.

“I would have loved to have kept him as one of our left-backs, but Rayan’s been fantastic for us for a while and Hugo feels that he doesn’t want to sit behind Rayan, wait for him to slip up or wait for him to get injured to get some football.