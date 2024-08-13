Dave Edwards: £90m for Neto and Kilman is brilliant Wolves business

Unfortunately we probably haven’t seen him enough due to injuries, but that makes the deal a really good one on Wolves’ behalf.

They’ve also managed to get it done before the end of the window and it gives Wolves a chance to reinvest that money.

At £54million, it’s a good deal, but it could be a really good deal for Chelsea – if he can stay fit and produce his best.

He will be Chelsea’s best winger, in my opinion, and he can really push on at his age.

I hope that happens for him and I’m sure Wolves fans feel the same, but just not against Wolves!

When you look at the transfer window as a whole, selling Pedro Neto and Max Kilman for more than £90million, Wolves will be really happy with that.

The club that Wolves have tried to be under Fosun, investing in young talent, giving them opportunities and making them better, has meant they have got some good football out of players and then made a profit on them.

Neto and Kilman epitomise that model and show that it’s working.

Now, it’s about what happens with those funds. How much of that money will be available to Gary O’Neil to reinvest in the squad?

He’s already spoken about the need for another centre-back with a little bit more experience.