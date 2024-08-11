Wolves boss Gary O'Neil makes transfer admission following Pedro Neto departure

The winger has joined the London club in a deal worth up to £54million, after leaving Compton on Friday in a tearful goodbye.

O'Neil – disappointed to lose Neto – says the attacker cannot be directly replaced but that Wolves will reinvest the money to bring in a handful of players, including a wide forward.

"He's irreplaceable for a club like us at this moment," O'Neil said of Neto's departure.

"He's a top winger in world football and we knew it would be a challenge to keep him because of that.

"Obviously his last few seasons have been hampered by injury, but when he's fit and free-flowing there's not many like it in world football.

"I'm gutted to lose him. He was quite emotional as he's been here for a long time.