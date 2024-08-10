Liam Keen comment: Wolves' centre-back conundrum

Previous managers have tried and failed to evolve Wolves from a counter-attacking back five to a front foot back four, and now Gary O’Neil is the latest to try his luck.

So far in pre-season Wolves have excelled in their new formation, which offers an extra attacking player from the start of games.

They have pressed high and aggressively, won the ball back in advanced areas, attacked at pace, created chances and scored goals. They even scored a good counter-attack goal against RB Leipzig.

Toti Gomes and Yerson Mosquera emerged as the two starters in pre-season, with Craig Dawson involved but still battling fatigue following groin surgery, and Santi Bueno a clear understudy.

Yerson Mosquera (Getty)

Today’s final friendly against Rayo Vallecano will give an even clearer indication of who will start in defence once the season begins, with the biggest issue facing Wolves being how they will replace Max Kilman.

There is an interest in young defender Bastien Meupiyou, but an experienced professional is needed to add balance to the centre-back department.