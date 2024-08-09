Wolves star set to leave for Premier League rivals

A fee has been agreed at £51.4million, with £2.57million in bonuses, as Neto is finally set to depart after a long summer of speculation in which several top clubs have been linked with the Portuguese international.

It is understood Neto is keen to join the London club and contract negotiations will not delay the signing, with a medical due soon.

The fee, including bonuses, will add up to just under £54million and eventually make Neto Wolves' record transfer sale.

The previous record was the £53million Wolves received from Manchester City for Matheus Nunes last summer.