Pedro Neto to Chelsea - Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A fee has been agreed at £51.4million, with £2.57million in bonuses, as Neto is finally set to depart after a long summer of speculation in which several top clubs have been linked with the Portuguese international.

It is understood Neto is keen to join the London club and contract negotiations will not delay the signing, with a medical due soon.