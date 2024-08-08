The winger, who returned to pre-season with Wolves this summer after a spell on loan, spoke exclusively to the Express & Star last week to insist he wants to stay at the club.

Now, the 24-year-old is full of praise for O'Neil as he describes one of the big reasons why he is happy to stay at Wolves.

"He's really nice and is a coach who likes to talk and be with the players," Chiquinho said.

"He manages us very well. For me, he couldn't be better.

"All the staff, including the gaffer, are really important because they always try to push me.