Dave Edwards: Wolves are looking good after trip across the pond

They have had three really good, competitive games, which has given the players good minutes.

From a commercial point of view, it looks to have been a big success as well, with the amount of fans who have been in and around the Wolves squad and making connections over there.

The main thing the Wolves coaching staff and fans would be interested in is how the team are looking only 10 days out from the first game of the season – all signs are extremely good.

We spoke about the win against West Ham in last week’s column, but they have put in two really good performances despite losing to Crystal Palace. During the first half, they were far superior, they just could not find the back of the net, and then they made a few little errors which led to goals.

They were not ideal, but all in all, I am sure Gary O’Neil would have been really pleased with that performance.