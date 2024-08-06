Liam Keen's Wolves debrief: Pre-season promise with Leipzig win

Gary O’Neil is keen not to get ahead of himself after comfortably beating a Champions League team, but it was a performance with plenty of promise.

Attentions will now turn to the final summer friendly against Rayo Vallecano before the season gets under way, but Wolves find themselves returning to England in a good place.

Entertainment

Last season O’Neil enjoyed lots of success and a major part of that was the style of football Wolves provided.

For supporters, the team was much better to watch. They scored more goals – and conceded more – but were far more entertaining.

Now, as Wolves make the switch to a back four and get an extra attacking player on the pitch, the value for money and entertainment X-Factor looks set to ramp up once more.

Wolves are pressing high up the pitch and aggressively, often winning the ball back in dangerous areas.