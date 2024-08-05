Get a unique view of Molineux as chance to abseil from stadium roof opens up

And the latest offers fans the opportunity to really hit the Molineux heights!

Fans will be able to take the plunge and experience the stadium like never before by abseiling from the top of the stand, approximately 25 metres up, and safely landing pitchside to raise funds for the club’s official charity.

The event takes place from 8.30am to 4.30pm on Saturday, September 7, with climbers able to request a timeslot when they receive their booking confirmation.

The entry fee is £30, to include two spectator tickets, with all participants asked to raise a minimum of £100 which will be used to help the Foundation continue to deliver a wide range of projects across the city.

“At Wolves Foundation, we are always keen to try and add new events to our portfolio which appeal to as many supporters as possible,” says Laura Cahill, Fundraising Executive with the Foundation.

“And so, we are delighted to be reaching for the stars with next activity, our first ever Molineux Abseil.

Abseil from Molineux to help raise funds for the Foundation

“This will give fans a completely new outlook on Molineux - literally - by enjoying some fantastic views not just of the stadium but the whole city.

“It is an experience which should appeal both to those who enjoy chasing thrills and spills, or others who are keen to conquer their fears, and, either way, it will lead to a real sense of achievement.

“Whether as an individual, a group of family or friends, or indeed a team-building activity at work or other organisation, the first ever Molineux Abseil should provide a really exciting challenge whilst, at the same time, helping the Foundation continue to create opportunities and change the lives of people across the city.”

All funds raised will go towards the Foundation’s work delivering approximately 50 unique projects supporting people in areas including education and skills, health and wellbeing and community and cohesion.

The Molineux abseil is being delivered under guidance from Redpoint, whose staff boast expertise in organising sponsored abseils going back over 20 years.

Redpoint’s team of fully qualified instructors, rope access technicians and professional riggers have the expertise to ensure that everything runs smoothly for even the most challenging of locations.

The Foundation are also grateful for the support of civil and structural engineers Nolan Associates, who have provided safety advice and are sending representatives to volunteer on the day.

This latest event follows the Hiking Heroes heading up Snowdon earlier in the summer, and precedes the return of the Molineux Sleepout later in the year.

