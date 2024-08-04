Wolves 3 RB Leipzig 0 - Report

A strong start to the game saw Wolves take the lead after 17 minutes when Lukas Klostermann lifted the ball into his own net following a Pablo Sarabia shot.

It took Wolves until the second half to score their second when Sarabia reacted quickly to finish from close range.

Pre-season star Rodrigo Gomes continued his impressive preparations for his first season at Wolves when he scored his third goal of the summer and Wolves’ third of the game, from a nice team move.

Analysis

Gary O’Neil named a strong starting XI and was boosted with an impressive bench, as Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Pedro Neto and Joao Gomes all made their first squad of pre-season.

Wolves started the game aggressively and on the front foot, creating a good early chance when Rayan Ait-Nouri danced out of a tight space and released R.Gomes down the left flank.

However, his low cross for Sarabia could have been better and the chance was lost.

Leipzig had an opening of their own when Andre Silva found space outside the box, but had his shot deflected over the bar.