Gary O'Neil full of praise for Wolves' breakout star

After netting twice against West Ham earlier in the week, new signing Gomes scored again on Saturday as Wolves beat RB Leipzig 3-0 in Miami.

That win brings Wolves’ tour across the pond to an end, with a final Molineux friendly against Rayo Vallecano the last pre-season fixture this summer.

“He’s a real threat because he works tirelessly and always arrives in the goal,” O’Neil said.

“He’s very different to Pedro Neto. He’s a winger from Portugal so people like to make comparisons, but he’s different.

“Pedro does a lot of his good work driving with the ball, whereas Rodrigo links and makes runs without it. He covers a lot of ground without the ball and arrives in key areas.

“It’s been good to see how he fits in and he’s had a good week.

“I’m disappointed for Jorgen because he’s played well again and hit the inside of the post.

“He’s helped us, having a big, strong number nine that can run in behind.