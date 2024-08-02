Wolves release new 'cutting edge' away shirt
Wolves have released their new black away strip ahead of the upcoming season.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Following the release of the new home strips - the away strips are now available to purchase via Wolves' online shop and in the club's megastore.
Prior to pre-season, Wolves' men's and women's players attended The Hangar in Wolverhampton for the official kit photoshoot.
The kit holds a central crest, like the new home shirt, and boasts 'cutting edge features' such as 'eye-catching gradients for a sense of speed, geometry to symbolise strategy and a psychological impact, coming from the wolf head design'.
It has also been tailored to the needs of the first team, with player process used in the designing process.
Prices for a home adult shirt are £58 and £80 for a pro shirt, while a junior shirt is £45.
Here is a full price list:
Replica adult away shirt | £58
Pro adult away shirt | £80 (pre-order)
Women’s away shirt | £58
Junior away shirt | £45
Adult long sleeve away shirt | £70
Junior long sleeve away shirt | £55
Baby away kit | £40
Infant away kit | £44