Wolves release new 'cutting edge' away shirt

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Following the release of the new home strips - the away strips are now available to purchase via Wolves' online shop and in the club's megastore.

Prior to pre-season, Wolves' men's and women's players attended The Hangar in Wolverhampton for the official kit photoshoot.

The kit holds a central crest, like the new home shirt, and boasts 'cutting edge features' such as 'eye-catching gradients for a sense of speed, geometry to symbolise strategy and a psychological impact, coming from the wolf head design'.

It has also been tailored to the needs of the first team, with player process used in the designing process.

Prices for a home adult shirt are £58 and £80 for a pro shirt, while a junior shirt is £45.

Here is a full price list:

Replica adult away shirt | £58

Pro adult away shirt | £80 (pre-order)

Women’s away shirt | £58

Junior away shirt | £45

Adult long sleeve away shirt | £70

Junior long sleeve away shirt | £55

Baby away kit | £40

Infant away kit | £44