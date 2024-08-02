Wolves' international stars to return for RB Leipzig friendly

Gary O'Neil's side take on German club RB Leipzig at Inter Miami's Chase Stadium on Saturday, in their third and final friendly in the US, before a final friendly against Rayo Vallecano back at Molineux.

Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Pedro Neto and Joao Gomes did not play a part in the games against West Ham and Crystal Palace after returning from an extended holiday, but will now all have minutes against Leipzig.

"They will be in the squad for tomorrow and we'll look at the numbers they've had so far this week and see what sort of minutes suit them," O'Neil said.

"You obviously don't want to take any risks but it's really important we start to get them up to speed.