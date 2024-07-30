Exclusive: Gary O'Neil gives transfer latest on Wolves star and possible incomings

Max Kilman has already departed the club in a £40million deal, while Yerson Mosquera has returned from his loan spell to add depth to the defence.

But the head coach is still determined to add a new and experienced centre-back to his side this summer.

“In Premier League experience, maybe centre-back,” O’Neil told the Express & Star’s Wolves podcast when asked if the squad was short in any positions.

“Toti and Yerson I’m sure will be excellent. We know Dawson can play in the Premier League and Santi has done unbelievably well in Spain and had a good introduction last year.

“But we lost one that played every minute and it’s a big hole to fill.

“Yerson coming back fills some of that, but Max played every minute of every game for us.

“Centre-back, I still think we’ll try to do something, but I am really pleased with how the four have looked.