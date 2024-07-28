Wolves in the USA: Nathan Judah's tour diary - Day 4 & 5

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

I'm a big NFL fan so this was a real treat seeing the pros up close and personal.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is earning $55m this season, that will buy you a few chicken wings!

At Jacksonville training

The facility is absolutely incredible and the plans for the new Jaguars stadium will make it one of the very best in the country.

After Liam embraced his love for the Miami Marlins, he is now also a Jags fan - the boy likes an underdog story.

LK: It was a brilliant experience to watch this and learn a bit more about another sport I didn't have a clue about. Always back the underdog...!

Following a fascinating two hours, it was short cab ride to 'Metro Diner' - a locals favourite breakfast spot that was off the charts!

Liam's sugar addiction continued with maple syrup covered pancakes washed down with over easy eggs, bacon, toast and hashbrowns!

Suffice to say the boy wonder had to take a two-hour nap on his return while I called the wife to wish her 'Happy Birthday' - it's the third consecutive birthday I've missed, but that's her fault for being born during pre-season.

LK: That food was outrageous and easily the best meal I've had here so far. The American diet is a good one, but perhaps not for the waistline.

Refreshed and ready, it was time to head to the EverBank stadium for the main event - Wolves vs West Ham!

As we started the 20 min straight walk to the beautiful arena, I could feel a couple of droplets of water refreshing my face.

It was still extremely sunny, but as we looked up, a sinister background in the distance started to emerge.

Biblical weather!

I immediately called us an Uber - I've seen this story many times before! And with a lot of electrical equipment, I wasn't taking any chances at all!

And about five minutes later, there was a storm like nothing I had ever seen before - this was biblical!

Thankfully we managed to get through security before the heavens well and truly opened!

And it wasn't just the pitch that was saturated, the indoor press box was also leaking!

Thunder, lightning, it was something out of a disaster movie!

And when the second wave came about an hour later, the game was set to be called off!

But a small opening in the weather finally allowed the game to take place just after 9pm local time.

LK: It was insane! I've never seen rain like it and the flooding around the ground - and inside it - was a sight to behold. We are really fortunate the game went ahead at all.

For the thousands that travelled up, down and across the country, the wait was well and truly worth it!

A really exciting display and I'm delighted for Rodrigo Gomes to score a lovely double.

Both very different goals and with Lima and Larsen also providing assists, it was an excellent night that may never have taken place should the rain have lasted maybe another 30 mins.

A late night, but a great night

It was well after midnight when we finally left the stadium and closer to 2am when we finished all the post-match reaction.

Three hours sleep and it was back on another flight to Fort Lauderdale.

At this point, I have no idea what time or day it is - just bring me some coffee!