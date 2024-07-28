Liam Keen analysis: Wolves show promising signs in Hammers win

The 3-1 victory over West Ham will be sweet for the supporters, taking down Julen Lopetegui’s Hammers, but for Gary O’Neil the pleasing aspects will come on the pitch.

As he works on the evolution of this Wolves side, the head coach can take plenty of heart from a largely impressive performance.

New signings

Wolves secured three new signings before pre-season and in their first game in front of fans, the trio were involved in all three goals.

Jorgen Strand Larsen made some intelligent runs and occupied the defenders in a good showing, before assisting Matheus Cunha for the opening goal with a clever cutback pass.

In the second half, Rodrigo Gomes snatched a brace with an instinctive first finish and a back post header for the second.

That second goal came courtesy of a magnificent Pedro Lima cross, as all three new signings put down a marker.