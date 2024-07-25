Wolves in the USA: Nathan Judah's tour diary - Day 1

Thirteen days in Miami is exciting, but there were definitely a few grumbles on travel day after our flight was delayed almost 5 hours! Four of them in the airport and one on the tarmac - I won't mention the airline as we're looking to get a refund, but let's just say you get what you pay for!

Two hours stood in a crazy long line at car rental and an hour drive to our Air BnB in Fort Lauderdale and we finally arrived, 22 hours after leaving the house!

But a few late night tacos and a beer surrounded by palm trees with the satisfaction we made it was all worth the short term pain!

LK: It was very long, but worth it in the end for those tacos. A small place near where we're staying produced the most perfect, freshly-cooked tacos I've ever eaten!

We both slept like babies, it was a quick shower and change before heading to Inter Miami's 'Florida Blue' training HQ, just behind Chase Stadium where Wolves will be playing their third and final pre-season game of the tour vs RB Leipzig a week next Saturday.

Before we arrived, I needed to show Liam a very important and essential part of American culture - Dunkin' Donuts. Large iced coffee, almond milk, half vanilla - yes please!!!