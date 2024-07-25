Tawanda Chirewa on Wolves fight for 2024/25

The 20-year-old, who signed from Ipswich as an under-21 player last year but quickly moved up to the first team, made 10 appearances in his debut first team campaign.

Now, the attacker is keen to force his way into the side and prove his worth.

“I need to have a bigger impact in training and games,” Chirewa told the Express & Star.

“Last year I made an impact but I didn’t get any goals or assists.