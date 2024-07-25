Dave Edwards: Daniel Podence has caused the biggest headache at Wolves this summer

It is a bit of a shame he is not involved in Wolves’ pre-season trip to the US.

He had started well in Marbella but has picked up this little calf strain, which will be frustrating for him and O’Neil.

I am sure he would have liked a bit more of a look at him.

There are several players whose futures are up in the air at the moment, but I do think he is the one who has the best possible chance of staying, especially with what he brings to the team.

I know at times his attitude can be questioned. Not all fans will be 100 per cent happy with how he behaves in a Wolves shirt at times.