Wolves forward a surprise inclusion for American tour

Gary O'Neil recently told the Express & Star that he would like Podence to stay after the winger impressed during their pre-season trip to Marbella.

However, as the team jetted off to the US, Podence was missing with a calf strain and it still remains likely he will move on this summer with just one year left on his contract.

Taking his place in the squad is Guedes, who was given more time off and omitted from the squad that travelled to Marbella.

Signed for £27.5million in 2022, Guedes lasted just six months at Wolves before leaving for Benfica on loan.