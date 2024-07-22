Three Wolves players who need to step up and fulfil potential next season

Pedro Lima, Rodrigo Gomes and Jorgen Strand Larsen have all caught the eye so far in pre-season as Gary O’Neil prepares his side.

However, there are players from last season that will need to step up and fulfil their potential, while also offering serious competition for team-mates.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde

Signed for £12.8million on transfer deadline day, Bellegarde lit up Molineux on his debut against Liverpool and looked like a promising signing with his impressive ability to run at defenders.

A red card in his second game halted his progress and after Wolves changed system, Bellegarde never truly regained his form. He was forced to play out of position for spells and was unable to impact the first team, with just two goals and one assist in 26 appearances across all competitions.

Injuries also plagued him and the forward will now be desperate for a better 2024/25.