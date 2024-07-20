Steve Bull: Dignified Hwang towers above as Como shamed

We should be talking about the best parts of Wolves’ trip to Marbella, but instead we’re talking about ridiculous racism.

Hwang Hee-chan is a far better man than that Como defender and he stands head and shoulders above him.

The players will now want to focus on pre-season and getting ready for the new season, but Hwang is also dealing with speculation over his future.

We have to keep our fingers crossed that we keep the same squad and can strengthen it further this summer.

If Daniel Podence stays he would certainly add more depth to the attacking department – the more the merrier in my opinion!

As a player you want more players in the squad to challenge you for the shirt and create competition.

Podence has been away, had a good season, and maybe Gary O’Neil will now take him under his wing.