Rodrigo Gomes on Wolves' family feel

Rodrigo Gomes is enjoying the family feel at Wolves after making the switch to the Premier League.

By Liam Keen
Published
Rodrigo Gomes (Getty)

The £12.7million signing arrived last month from Braga and has just enjoyed a week in Marbella on Wolves’ first pre-season trip of the summer, with the team now back in the UK and flying to America next week for a 12-day tour.

Gomes has already integrated with his new team-mates and says the close-knit group and strong leadership cohort has helped him settle in his new surroundings.

“They are really nice,” Gomes told the Express & Star of his team-mates.

“This team is like a family. They’re always joking and laughing with each other.

