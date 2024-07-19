Wolves title winner passes away aged 93

The inside forward, who was the oldest surviving former Wolves player for several years, spent two years at the club after joining from Walsall.

He made 21 league appearances, scoring seven goals, and was part of the team that won the club's first ever league championship in the 1953/54 season.

The forward played six games during Wolves' title-winning season but needed 14 appearances to receive a medal for his contribution.

In March 2021 that changed to five games and later that year former Express & Star journalist David Instone helped Stockin receive his long-awaited medal.

It was delivered to him in his West Bromwich care home, where he lived until his passing this week.

A statement from Wolves said: "The club has been informed that Stockin’s funeral will take place at Sandwell Crematorium on Friday August 9 at 10.45am.

"The thoughts of everyone at Wolves are with Ron’s family and friends at this sad time."

Stockin was born in Birmingham and started playing football in 1951 with Black Country rivals Albion, but did not make an appearance.

He made his debut for Wolves aged 22, starting the 3-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Molineux in January 1953.

He went on to play for Cardiff City, Grimsby Town and Nuneaton Borough during a nine-year playing career.