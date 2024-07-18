Record appearance holder Anna Price hangs up her boots at Wolves

Price has decided to hang up her boots following a 30-year association with the club, having joined aged eight. She made her first team bow at 15, and has gone on to become Wolves Women’s record appearance holder.

A teacher by trade, Price’s commitment to the gold and black was recognised in 2020 when she became an ambassador for the Wolves Foundation.

Price said in a statement: “After 30 years of playing for Wolves, it is time to hang up the boots.

“I feel so lucky to have captained my hometown club, who I support, and I feel immensely proud of the experiences I have gained since joining as an eight-year-old girl.

“Seeing the game develop like it has over my years as a player has been eye-opening.

“Playing at Molineux in front of 4,000 fans, training at the Sir Jack Hayward training ground and full-time Wolves Women staff steering the club to the next level are just snippets of the growth I have been lucky enough to witness. I appreciate how hard it was in those early days and I am so grateful to all the staff and volunteers who have pushed the club to where it is now.

"I value and embrace the opportunities I have been given whilst playing for Wolves. Being asked to be a Wolves Foundation ambassador over the past three years is something that fills me with huge pride. Supporting projects in our city and helping those less fortunate is so important and something that I will continue to do. The ‘Feed our Pack’ campaign was astounding and I saw first-hand the real challenges people in our city face. Another moment I will always reflect on was the ‘Compton to Compton’ bike ride challenge where we raised £4,000 for Compton Care, a charity close to my heart.

"Thank you to the school I work at for all their support. They have always allowed me to balance a full-time teacher role alongside playing football for Wolves. Being an ex-student at the school I work at is extra special. School gave me so many opportunities to play football as a young girl where other schools wouldn’t have. I have done my very best to give students as many opportunities as I had, and more, to play the game I love. I would like to thank all the coaches and managers I have been lucky enough to work with, alongside every teammate I have had the pleasure of playing with. There is nothing like the bond you have as a group of players and staff, experiencing the highs and lows and sticking together when times are tough. I have made the best of friends and Wolves has really been a second family to me, a constant throughout my life.

“A special mention to the current manager, Daniel McNamara, and staff that have worked under him these last few years. We have won league titles, cup finals and played in a National League play-off final for the opportunity to compete in the Championship. These achievements show how far we’ve come as a club under Macca’s leadership and they are memories that will live with me forever.”