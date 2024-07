https://dai.ly/x928ja8

Matt Doherty netted the only goal of the game to give Gary O'Neil's side the victory.

A number of new signings were in action for the first time - as well as youngsters.

Check out some of the action from the game:

Matheus Cunha in action against Como (Jack Thomas/Getty)

Hugo Bueno on the ball (Jack Thomas/Getty)

Yerson Mosquera takes a tumble Thomas/Getty)

Pablo Sarabia (Jack Thomas/Getty)

Pedro Lima drives at the defence (Jack Thomas/Getty)

New signing Jorgen Strand Larsen (Jack Thomas/Getty)

Wolves players celebrate Matt Doherty's goal