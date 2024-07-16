'Blown out of proportion': Como hit out at Wolves players after alleged racist abuse

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The two sides met in a behind closed doors friendly in Marbella on Tuesday - with Wolves winning the game 1-0.

However, the clash was marred by an incident in the second half.

Wolves were leading 1-0 in the 68th minute when a coming together between players of both sides ended with Daniel Podence swinging at a defender and receiving a straight red card.

The incident flared after Hwang accused a Como player of racist abuse and Wolves’ players were furious in the aftermath.

Following the game, Wolves confirmed they were submitting a formal complaint to UEFA - however the governing body have said they cannot investigate because it was not a UEFA competition match.

And now Como have released a statement on social media - accusing Wolves players of blowing the incident out of proportion.

A statement from Mirwan Suwarso, on behalf of the club's ownership group, stated the club had spoken at length to the player involved, who has given is version of events.

The statement read: "Our club does not tolerate racism and condemns all forms of it in the strongest possible way.

"We spoke to the defender in question to understand what was said.

"He told us the comment he made, to his co-defender, was 'ignore him, he thinks he's Jackie Chan'.

"Having spoken to our player at length, we are confident this was in reference to the player's name, and to the constant references of 'Channy' made by his own team-mates on the pitch.

"As far as our club is concerned our player did not say anything in a derogatory manner.

"We are disappointed that the reaction of certain Wolves players has seen the incident blown out of proportion."