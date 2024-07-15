Wolves training game marred by racism row

Wolves were leading 1-0 in the 68th minute when a coming together between players of both sides ended with Podence swinging at a defender and receiving a straight red card.

The incident flared after Hwang accused a Como player of racist abuse and Wolves’ players were furious in the aftermath.

Players and coaches of both teams were in discussion for several minutes, while Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil spoke to Hwang with the game in doubt.

But the South Korean attacker, who has been the victim of racist abuse previously in his career, insisted he wanted the pre-season practice game to continue.

“Hee-chan heard a racist remark,” O’Neil told the Express & Star.

“You could see a coming together and Hee-chan was clearly upset by it, as were the lads, you could hear a lot of them trying to comfort Hee-chan and stick up for him.

“Daniel was then sent off for his part in sticking up for him, which obviously went too far.