Wolves bolster backroom staff with landmark move
Wolves have bolstered Gary O'Neil's backroom team with the appointment of the club's first ever set piece coach.
Jack Wilson has been poached from Premier League champions Manchester City, where he spent two years as first team performance analyst for set pieces, and he has joined Wolves in Marbella for their pre-season preparations.
Before that, Wilson was a first team performance analyst at Brentford for two years and the Scot has also worked with the Irish FA, Hearts and Dundee United.