Nathan Judah's Marbella Tour Diary - Day 4

Everyone eats very late out here and we didn't arrive till around 9pm.

A lovely stroll around the streets (it's beautiful if you haven't been) and then a tapas bar that is one of my favourites.

The boys in Old Town

Sit back with a glass of wine as a series of small dishes are paraded out to the customers and if you like the look...you grab one.

It's essentially a conveyor belt of deliciousness and one that we had to indulge.

LK: Probably 7 or 8 plates in and I was stuffed, but it was absolutely stunning. It's a beautiful walk around the town too and I'd definitely recommend it.