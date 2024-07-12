Nathan Judah's Marbella Tour Diary - Day 3
As I said at the end of my last diary entry, Liam has been working very hard and deserved a nice meal for two in the beautiful Puerto Banus marina.
If you haven't been, think super yachts, super cars and super men - and that's just the two Express and Star journalists!
We enjoyed the sun setting with a stunning back drop, a cheeky cocktail and a delicious meal.
It was actually some very welcome respite after a really long few days to start training.
LK: Pre-season is always full on, but always a pleasure. We needed that little bit of down time and definitely made the most of it!
I don't expect to get an ounce of sympathy from anyone back home and I'm certainly not complaining - we love bringing you as much content as possible!
But our days normally start at around 7.30am and finish around 12.30am - such is the nature of the beast, we often struggle to find time to eat.
So a lovely steak in the most stunning of scenes was very welcome indeed.
A couple of G&T's later and it was time to head back.