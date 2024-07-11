Wolves defender flying flag for Spain ahead of Euro 2024 final

The 21-year-old defender watched with his Wolves and Spanish compatriot Pablo Sarabia as Spain beat France in the semi-final on Tuesday.

Bueno wrapped a Spanish flag around his shoulders as he watched the game at Wolves’ pre-season base in Marbella.

“I’m always supporting them and it was brilliant,” Bueno said. “It was a really good match and they played really good football, so I’m really happy they are through. We’ll see in the final, but I think this time Spain has a really good chance to win the Euros.”

Now, with England to face in the final, Bueno has backed his team to take down Gareth Southgate’s side on Sunday.