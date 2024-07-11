Liam Keen analysis: Day one of Wolves' pre-season training in Marbella

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x91vm68

In the team’s first full day, the Express & Star braved the searing heat to watch the morning training session taken by Gary O’Neil and his coaching staff.

Here, we take a look at some takeaways from the session as pre-season heats up.

Structure

From short passing drills and brief fitness work, to full pitch scenarios, the hour-long session was structured carefully.

Some of the in-house backroom staff worked with the players first to warm up their feet, as O’Neil closely observed them.

They quickly moved on to some fast-paced passing drills and worked on moving the ball from defence, into midfield and then into attack down each flank.

Wolves pre-season in Marbella (Getty)

First-team coaches Ian Burchnall and Shaun Derry, as well as assistant head coach Tim Jenkins, were all heavily involved as Wolves focused on moving the ball quickly, being on the front foot and looking for goal. After that, the squad split into two teams with a mix of youth and experience, and as one worked on set pieces, the other worked on a full pitch in attacking and defending phases of play.