Arsenal make first move in bid for Wolves goalkeeper

It emerged last week that Arsenal were keen to make surprises move for the 30-year-old, who joined Wolves from Bristol City back in 2023.

So far he has made just five appearances at the club - but has been attracting attention from The Gunners.

Mikel Arteta is keen to provide back up to David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale - with Bentley identified as a target.

Since joining Wolves he has made just five appearances and has had to bide his time as back up keeper to Jose Sa.

Despite the interest from Arsenal - it looks as though he will be remaining where he is for now.

Wolves have turned down an opening offer from The Gunners which was considered to be too low.

It is understood that Wolves will only consider selling their back up keeper if a suitable offer comes in that allows them to reinvest the money.