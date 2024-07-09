Dave Edwards: Wolves' Yerson Mosquera is primed and ready to replace Max Kilman

That £40million goes into the coffers but I do feel the money has already been spent, and that’s the best way to do it. It’s better to do your transfer business without clubs knowing you’ve got £40m in the bank to spend.

Wolves have been really astute in the signings of Pedro Lima, Rodrigo Gomes and Jorgen Strand Larsen, all in positions that needed to be strengthened. They are exciting players.

I don’t feel Max is someone Wolves necessarily need to replace, which is positive. They are strong at centre-back, I do think it needs a bit of depth there. But Mosquera coming back from his Villarreal loan is someone the club have thought would be in the first team at Wolves.

He just needed to be developed with game time. He is now very much sought-after in La Liga after a very impressive six months out there and he really fits into that three-at-the-back system.