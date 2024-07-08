New shirt goes down well with Wolves faithful

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The ambitious new top, from new manufacturer Sudu, has the club badge in the centre of the shirt for the first time in 45 years.

Supporters have reacted well to the new shirt, which resembles a similar golden tone to kits of recent years.

The success linked to this shirt will depend on how Gary O’Neil’s side perform in the coming season, so we looked back at some kits in the last 24 years that are fondly remembered by supporters.

2002/03

The first shirt of the ‘Doritos era’ was a successful one for Wolves.

The bold Doritos logo and distinctive gold tone instantly takes fans back to a time under manager Dave Jones when Wolves made a successful charge through the Division One play-offs, first beating Reading in the semi-finals.

In the final, that memorable 3-0 win over Sheffield United at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff saw them earn promotion to the Premier League for the first time.

Kenny Miller

A memorable kit for the design as well as the importance it holds in Wolves’ recent history.

2009/10

Premier League status was short-lived on the first try and under Mick McCarthy they got back to the big time.

The first season back in the top flight, 2009/10, was a tough one, yet Wolves still survived finishing 15th.

The Le Coq Sportif manufacturer still offers nostalgia for supporters who grew up watching the team around this time, with a simple and sleek home strip.

It was no-nonsense, much like Big Mick’s team, and Wolves went on to enjoy three seasons in the Premier League.

2013/14 and 2014/15

Years of hurt followed McCarthy’s reign and Wolves were not back on the up again until 2013/14.

Down in League One, it was a season perhaps more remembered for the bright purple away strip, but the title success under Kenny Jackett means this Puma home shirt must have a mention.

The following season, now back in the Championship, the new home kit was more distinctive.

Kevin McDonald (AMA)

With black sleeves and a daring black collar, the 2014/15 top was outgoing and exciting – much like the team on the pitch.

Wolves finished seventh and missed out on the play-offs by goal difference and the magic trio of Nouha Dicko, Benik Afobe and Bakary Sako lit up Molineux.

2018/19

The 2018/19 Adidas kit took on a slightly brighter gold that was somewhat criticised when it was first unveiled.

Despite that, the black trim detail and Adidas shoulders offered a smart new look for Nuno Espirito Santo’s newly promoted team.

Once again back in the Premier League and here to stay, Wolves created a number of memories in this kit.

Raul Jimenez (AMA)

It was a season that laid many foundations for later successes as Wolves finished seventh in the division and earned Europa League football.

The following season’s kit is remembered for the one Wolves wore in Europe, but it all started in 2018.

And it was certainly an upgrade on the 2017/18 home kit which could not match the team’s success.