Exclusive: Former Wolves captain back training with the club
Former Wolves captain Danny Batth is back at the club and training with the under-21s.
The 33-year-old defender is currently a free agent after his contract at Norwich expired and he is searching for a new club.
Batth has been training with Wolves' under-21s for the past week to keep his fitness up as he talks to clubs over a contract.
The Express & Star understands talks have taken place with National League side Solihull Moors over a possible move.