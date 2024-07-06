Steve Bull: We’ve finally signed up our No.9!

Jorgen Strand Larsen is a big 6ft 4in lad who puts himself about and is a good goalscorer, with 13 in La Liga last season. It’s a brilliant signing!

Fingers crossed he can come straight into the Premier League and take to it like a duck to water.

Hopefully he fits the style that Gary O’Neil wants to play and it is essential to get these signings in before pre-season starts.

We will lose some players, which will be a shame, but sometimes you have to lose something to gain something.

We’ve seen it in recent years, but most of the time we’ve replaced players with quality additions and it’s been a very good start to the summer.

Wolves don’t often make a lot of signings before pre-season, but they have three new faces this time around and it will only help the players and O’Neil. They will be a little bit nervous but will fit in with time. Some jokers in the dressing room will help put you at ease and pre-season is great for that.