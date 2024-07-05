Wolves striker signs new contract

The 19-year-old academy graduate has signed fresh terms until 2028, with the option of a further 12 months.

Wolverhampton-born Fraser has been with Wolves since the age of seven after joining from grassroots side Trysull Tigers.

Last season he enjoyed his breakthrough campaign when he made the jump up to the first team and scored his first senior goal against Blackpool in the Carabao Cup.

He then notched a crucial equaliser against Brentford in the FA Cup at Molineux in January.

It was widely believed that Fraser would leave on loan for the upcoming 2024/25 season and sporting director Matt Hobbs has now confirmed that is Wolves' plan.

He said: “Nathan’s been here a long time, so it’s nice for him to be able to continue his journey with us. He’s coming to an important stage of his career, where he’s really got to kickstart it and define what that career will look like.

“He’s a great kid who gets the absolute best out of himself and works his socks off to be the best player he can be. Nathan’s attitude is the biggest example he sets for the players coming through.

“His experiences this season were really important for him. Any time you get put in a situation that is a test and allows you to find out a lot about yourself is a really valuable learning curve. You’ve got to be intelligent and open enough to see it as a learning opportunity.

“Nathan’s also great at asking questions, so if you were to talk to the defenders, he’s talking to them about what they don’t want centre forwards to do and what is hard for them to play against. He’s always trying to learn, so that thirst for learning to make him the best version of himself is an incredible trait he has.

“The plan this season will be for Nathan to go out on loan. I think it’s important now he’s had a taste of men’s football that he gets as much game time as possible under his belt in the league. It’s Saturday-Tuesday, game in, game out, understanding what it takes.

“There’s learning a bit of nous to do. Centre forwards tend to develop their game understanding a little later, and also their understanding of themselves. So, we’ll get him out playing games this year and see how he develops doing that.”