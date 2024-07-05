Wolves standing firm on transfer decision

The 23-year-old had a successful second half of the season on loan at Villarreal and the defender publicly stated his desire to stay in Spain.

Reports have suggested Villarreal are keen on his signature this summer, but the Express & Star understands Wolves will not entertain any offers for the centre-back.

Head coach Gary O’Neil is understood to be excited to work with the player in pre-season, where Mosquera will be given an opportunity to impress and force his way into the starting XI.

With Kilman’s £40million move to West Ham set to go through, Wolves will be left with four senior centre-backs and the club hope Mosquera will become an important member of the squad.