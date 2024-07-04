Shropshire Star
Close

Wolves cool interest on Scotland striker

Wolves' interest in Che Adams has cooled following the signing of Jorgen Strand Larsen, the Express & Star understands.

Plus
By Liam Keen
Published
Che Adams (Getty)
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x91hwqa

The club originally tried to sign the Southampton striker last summer but could not agree a deal.

Since then, Wolves have been in talks with him over a free transfer this summer and hoped to get the deal over the line.

However, after now completing a loan deal for Norwegian striker Larsen, Wolves' move for Adams has been put on ice.

Similar stories
Most popular