Wolves star shining on the big stage for Brazil

Brazil advanced to the final eight of the competition following Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Colombia in Group D play, writes Larry Henry Jr.

Gomes made his third straight start in the competition, logging 73 minutes in Tuesday's match.

Raphinha's free kick goal in the 12th minute boosted the Brazilians in front 1-0 but Colombia battled back before half-time. Daniel Munoz's rebound in first-half stoppage time tied the match up for the Colombians, giving them a share of the spoils from Levi's Stadium.

The 23-year-old Gomes won two individual duels, made four defensive recoveries, and completed 84 per cent of his passes. He continued his partnership with Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes in the heart of Brazil's midfield.

Brazil will now prepare for a tough quarter-final showdown with Uruguay on Saturday, July 6.

Wolves' Lembikisa and Jamaica saw their Copa America dreams come to an end after a 3-0 loss to Venezuela on Sunday. The Jamaicans failed to win any of their three matches in the tournament, scoring just once in 270 minutes of action.

Lembikisa, 20, started in each of Jamaica's opening two matches before being an unused substitute against Venezuela. He logged a strong 90 minutes in a 1-0 defeat to Mexico on June 22 before playing 88 minutes in a 3-1 loss to Ecuador.

The Wolves academy stand-out also featured in World Cup Qualifying last June as Jamaica earned two wins out of two against the Dominican Republic and Dominica respectively.

Jamaica will resume its qualifying schedule in September while Lembikisa enjoys a short summer break before Wolves pre-season begins.