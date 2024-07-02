Wolves make statement striker signing

The 24-year-old arrives from Spanish club Celta Vigo, with Wolves paying a loan fee of around £2.5million.

There is an option to make the loan permanent for around £23million, which will be triggered after Larsen makes a certain number of appearances for Wolves. Once triggered, the player's contract at Molineux will run until 2029.

Signing a number nine has been high on Gary O'Neil's list of priorities and the head coach hopes Larsen's arrival will add significant quality and depth to the attacking areas.

Jorgen Strand Larsen (Getty)

Sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “Everyone knows that bringing in a number nine was really important to us this summer, and Jorgen was our number one target for the position, so we are really pleased to have signed him.

“He’s a great guy, who’s got a really good charisma and a great personality, and although he’s still young, still learning and still developing, he’s shown that he can score goals, and puts a lot of work and running in for the rest of the team. We talk a lot about humility at this football club, and he fits that perfectly.

“In Jorgen, we’re getting a guy whose career is on the way up and we hope to keep helping him improve and develop so he can get to the levels we think he can reach.”

The 6ft 4ins Norway international scored 13 goals in La Liga last season and was admired by a number of clubs.

He becomes Wolves' third summer signing after Tommy Doyle's loan became permanent and Rodrigo Gomes made a £12.7million switch.

Larsen will quickly be followed by young defender Pedro Lima, who is set to complete a £8.4million move.