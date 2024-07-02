New Wolves signing ready to put it all on the line for club

The striker has completed his loan switch from Celta Vigo and will become a permanent Wolves player next summer, in a total package worth around £25.5million.

Larsen will now take the number nine shirt at Wolves, replacing Fabio Silva, having completed his move to the Premier League.

He said: “It’s an amazing day. It’s one of the best days in my life.

“I’m really happy to be here, to be able to sit here and look at the pitch that I’m going to be playing in the next years. It’s going to be amazing and I’m really happy today, and proud.”

On taking the number nine shirt, Larsen added: “It’s an amazing feeling. I’m going to give everything from the first minute.

“To be wearing that number nine is a huge moment for me and there have been many, many number nines here. The last one was Jimenez and he was amazing here.

“I’m really proud to take that number, but I understand that it comes with a lot of hard work, expectation, and important games for me to play, but I’m really looking forward to it and I’m really going to give my everything, and it’s going to be an amazing season, I hope.”

Wolves faced competition from a number of European clubs for the 24-year-old Norway international, but the club’s perseverance paid off.

Having completed his medical on Monday, Larsen also agreed a contract until 2029 once his move becomes permanent after he makes a certain number of appearances.

Larsen said: “To be honest, I’ve had contact with Wolves for a long time. I really like the way they want me in the squad and in the team, and I feel very comfortable coming here.

“From the very first second of coming into the training ground today I’ve felt welcomed and warm, so it feels like I’ve made the right choice.

“I had a good season last year, so I had a few options, but there were no doubts that when Wolves called me and wanted me to come. It’s been a good day ever since I’ve come here now.

“I had a chat with Gary, the gaffer, and it feels amazing. We hit it off well and I’m really looking forwards to seeing the guys.

“There are a few really good names and I’m looking forward to seeing all of them and to bond with them and make good connections on the pitch so we can make some good goals on this pitch. I’m really looking forward to it.”

The 6ft 4ins striker notched 13 goals in La Liga last season and brings a new dimension to Wolves’ attack.

But The Norwegian insists there is more to his game than just being a target man.

He said: “I’m a tall player, but I’m not only physical and be there to hold up the ball, I can also run and, most importantly, I fight for the team. I give everything 100 per cent.

“If I have to lose three teeth in a game, then I will do it. I give everything for the team, for the club and for the badge, and I’m going to do this here.

“I feel very welcomed already, so there are perfect reasons for me to try and continue like that.

“I’m very confident. I’ve learned a lot from my two years there in Spain. I had a little difficult first year, and then the second one was really good, scoring goals, having assists and making an impact in the games, and that’s what I want to continue to do here.

“I’m really looking forwards to getting new teammates and to make them give me some goals. That’s what I’m here for.”

And what is his message to the Wolves fans?

Larsen said: “You’re going to see a striker who will give everything for your shirt. Of course, I’m going to make you happy with some nice celebrations and a happy face, and we’re going to take a lot of three points here at Molineux. It’s going to be nice.”