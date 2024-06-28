Faith in Wolves board hit by ticket price fury

In a poll of almost 2,000 supporters, nearly two-thirds (63 per cent) said they no longer had faith in the board following last month’s rises which prompted more than 15,000 fans to sign a petition in protest.

The pressure later prompted Wolves to scrap proposed increases for under-14s, while promising a freeze on adult prices for the 2025-26 campaign.

But the results of the end-of-season survey suggests the reputational damage remains, with only 40 per cent of those who responded saying they were confident in the club’s ownership delivering a sustainable future.