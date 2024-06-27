Wolves in talks with Celta Vigo striker
Wolves are in talks over Celta Vigo striker Jorgen Strand Larsen as Gary O’Neil looks to boost his frontline options.
Plus
By Matt Maher
Published
Larsen is thought to be one of several forwards on Wolves’ list this summer after an impressive season in Spain, in which he scored 13 goals.
Villa, West Ham and several clubs in Italy have also been monitoring the Norway international, who can also play on the left wing in addition to up front and is valued at around £20million.