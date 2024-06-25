Wolves in transfer fight for young defender

The right-back, who only turned 16 on May 12, has an offer on the table from Wolves to sign on as a first team scholar.

On top of that, there is also a professional contract on the table from Wolves that Okoduwa can sign ahead of time, which will go through on his 17th birthday.

However, Premier League rivals Chelsea are keen on the youngster and have been pushing to sign him in recent weeks.

The London club have been trying to convince the defender to make the switch, but it is understood Wolves are growing increasingly more confident that Okoduwa will pledge his future to the club.