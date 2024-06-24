Wolves starlet makes Copa America bow in defeat

Lembikisa started and played 90 minutes in Jamaica’s 1-0 group stage loss to fellow Concacaf side Mexico on Saturday, writes Larry Henry Jr.

He was solid on both ends of the field on Saturday night, winning nine of his 12 individual duels, making three tackles, and drawing two fouls.

The Reggae Boyz failed to break down Mexico’s backline however, being denied by El Tri goalkeeper Julio Gonzalez on four different occasions.

Fellow Premier League players Michail Antonio, Bobby Reid, and Ethan Pinnock also started alongside Lembikisa.

The 20-year-old, who debuted for the Reggae Boyz in March 2023, has been a regular contributor for Jamaica over the past year.

After making 14 appearances last year, Lembikisa scored his first senior goal in a 1-0 Concacaf Nations League victory over Panama last March.

Lembikisa came through the Wolves academy ranks before making his senior debut in a 2022 EFL Cup draw with Leeds United.

He spent the first half of last season on loan at Rotherham United before joining Scottish Premiership side Hearts for the second half of the season.

In total, Lembikisa made 39 appearances on loan last season, scoring three goals.

Lembikisa and Jamaica will aim to rebound on Wednesday against Ecuador in Las Vegas.